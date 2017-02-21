Feb 21 Valeant
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals and EyeGate enter into licensing
agreement for EGP-437 combination product in post-operative pain
and inflammation in ocular surgery patients
* Valeant - EyeGate received an upfront cash payment and has
potential to receive certain development-based milestone
payments
* Valeant - EyeGate will receive royalties on Valeant's net
sales of product
* Valeant - Valeant has right to further develop product
outside of U.S., at its cost
* Says EyeGate will be responsible for continued development
of EyeGate II delivery system in U.S.
