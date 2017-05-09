AIRSHOW-Boeing lifts 20-year industry demand forecast to $6 trillion
* New Boeing jet gets orders, but air show seen more subdued (Adds Boeing comments, orders, background)
May 9 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
* Valeant - reduced debt by $1.3 billion in quarter
* Valeant announces first quarter 2017 results and raises full year adjusted EBITDA guidance range
* Q1 revenue $2.109 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.18 billion
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.79
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Valeant - sees 2017 full year adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in range of $3.60 - $3.75 billion from $3.55 - $3.70 billion
* Valeant - total long term debt as of March 31, 2017 was $28,544 million versus. $29,846 million as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pamplona Capital Management nears deal to buy Parexel; deal values Parexel, at $88.10 a share or $4.6 billion - WSJ, citing sources Source text - http://on.wsj.com/2skY6zk Further company coverage: