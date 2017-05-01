BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 1 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
* Valeant announces additional debt reduction of approximately $220 million
* Valeant - company has now reduced approximately $3.6 billion of debt from end of q1 2016
* Valeant - has reduced its senior secured terms loans by approximately an additional $220 million as of monday may 1, 2017
* Valeant - continues to advance toward expectation of paying down $5 billion in debt from divestiture proceeds, free cash flow within 18 months of august 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results