Feb 28 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* Valeant reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides 2017 guidance

* Q4 revenue $2.403 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.34 billion

* Reports FY 2016 adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings per share $5.47

* Reports Q4 2016 adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings per share $1.26

* Reports Q4 2016 GAAP loss per share $1.47

* Reports Q4 2016 revenue $2.4 billion

* Sees 2017 GAAP total revenues in range $8.90 billion - $9.10 billion

* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA in range of $3.55 billion - $3.70 billion