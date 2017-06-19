WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc:
* John Paulson joins Valeant board of directors
* Valeant - board of directors has elected John Paulson to serve as a director, effective June 14, 2017
* Valeant - with addition of Paulson, Valeant has a total of 11 members on its board, 10 of whom are independent
* Valeant - with addition of Paulson, Valeant has a total of 11 members on its board, 10 of whom are independent
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.