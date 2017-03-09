WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 9 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Valeant announces launch of private offering of senior secured notes
* Valeant - launched an offering of $2.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes
* Valeant - offering of $2.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes in two tranches, one of which would mature in 2022 and one in 2024
* Valeant - net proceeds of offering expected to be used to repay certain loans outstanding under company's credit facilities
* Valeant - proceeds of offering to also be used to finance tender offer for up to $600 million of co's outstanding 6.75% senior notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.