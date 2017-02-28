REFILE-UPDATE 2-Russia squares up to Boeing, Airbus with maiden jet flight
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
Feb 28 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Valeant says q4 was held back by pricing pressure, decline in dermatology prescriptions, egyptian currency
* Valeant reiterates August 2016 plan is to pay down $5 billion in debt within 18 months of that statement
* Valeant says has sold or agreed to sell 10 businesses to raise up to $2.7 billion to pay down debt
* Valeant sees continued pressure on dermatology volumes due to higher co-pays and managed care rebates in 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations