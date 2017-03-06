Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 29
ZURICH, May 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.10 percent higher at 9,051 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
March 6 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Valeant completes approximately $1.1 billion pay down of senior secured term loans from divestitures; to seek refinancing and amendment of credit agreement
* Valeant - refinancing is expected to have effect of extending maturity date of revolving facility and term b loans that mature prior to 2022
* Valeant - refinancing is expected to have effect of repaying all of outstanding term a loans, removing maintenance covenants from term b loans
* Valeant -seeking to refinance, amend co's existing credit agreement borrow new term b loans under credit agreement and issue new secured debt securities
* Valeant - refinancing to have effect of removing maintenance covenants from term b loans, modifying maintenance covenants under revolving facility
* Valeant - refinancing is subject to market and other conditions and is anticipated to close in q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 29 China's Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd on Monday said shareholder Shanghai Yiguo E-Commerce Co Ltd would sell an 18 percent stake in supermarket chain operator to a unit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.