Feb 16 Valeo:
* FY order intake of 23.6 billion euros ($25.03 billion), up
by 17 pct
* FY consolidated sales of 16.52 billion euros, up by 14 pct
* FY operating margin up by 20 pct to 1.33 billion euros
* FY net income group share increased by 27 pct to 925
million euros
* FY free cash flow of 661 million euros, up 17 by pct
* In 2016 EBITDA increased by 16 pct to 2.14 billion euros
* Proposes dividend of 1.25 euros per share, up by 25 pct
* In 2017 expects growth of revenue of more than 5
percentage points higher than the market
* In 2017 sees slight increase in operating margin
