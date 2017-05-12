May 12 Valeritas Holdings Inc:
* Valeritas Holdings Inc - "continue to expect double digit
revenue growth in 2017 with most of this growth occurring in
second half of year"
* Valeritas Holdings Inc qtrly net revenue $4.6 million
versus $5.0 million
* Valeritas Holdings Inc qtrly loss per share $6.92
* Valeritas Holdings Inc - expect to achieve 50 percent
gross margin objective on qtrly sales of about $13 million
rather than $15 million as previously projected
* Valeritas Holdings - "converted $27.5 million of debt into
shares of series a preferred stock, extended time period to
first cash interest payment to March 2022"
Source text:(bit.ly/2prWgNi)
