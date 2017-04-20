Russia demands interim $325 mln from Ukraine in Eurobond court case
LONDON, May 26 Russia demanded on Friday that Ukraine should pay $325 million now while awaiting the outcome of a legal dispute over $3 billion lent by Moscow to Kiev in 2013.
April 20 Valero Energy Partners Lp-
* Valero Energy Partners Lp increases quarterly cash distribution by 5.2 percent
* Valero Energy Partners Lp - general partner of valero energy partners lp approved partnership's q1 2017 cash distribution of $0.4275 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 26 Russia demanded on Friday that Ukraine should pay $325 million now while awaiting the outcome of a legal dispute over $3 billion lent by Moscow to Kiev in 2013.
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.