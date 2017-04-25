BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Valero Energy Corp
* Valero Energy reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.68
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Valero Energy Corp qtrly operating revenue $21,772 million versus $15,714 million
* Valero Energy Corp says exported a total of 365,000 barrels per day of gasoline and diesel during Q1
* Valero Energy Corp says remains on track to invest $2.7 billion of total capital this year
* Valero Energy Corp - Valero's refineries achieved 91 percent throughput capacity utilization and averaged 2.8 million barrels per day of throughput volume in Q1 2017
* Valero Energy - incurred $146 million of costs to meet biofuel blending obligations, primarily from purchase of renewable identification numbers in quarter
* Valero Energy - refining segment reported $647 million of operating income for Q1 of 2017, compared to $915 million for Q1 of 2016.
* Valero Energy - company continues to target total dividend payout ratio of at least 75 percent in 2017
* Valero Energy - "U.S. Refined product inventories have declined and are within their five-year ranges"
* Valero Energy - ended Q1 of 2017 with $8.5 billion of total debt and $4.5 billion of cash and temporary cash investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.