BRIEF-Man Sang International says trading in shares of co will be halted
* Trading in shares of Man Sang International Limited will be halted on June 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 VALIANT HOLDING AG:
* VALIANT ACHIEVES A STAKE OF 89.8 PERCENT IN TRIBA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading in shares of Man Sang International Limited will be halted on June 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Shanxi Yongdong Chemistry Industry Co Ltd