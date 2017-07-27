FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Validus quarterly earnings per share $1.25
#TopNews
#Business
#NawazSharif
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Top News
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Russia Sanctions
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mubarakan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 8:44 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Validus quarterly earnings per share $1.25

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Validus Holdings Ltd

* Validus reports net income available to Validus common shareholders of $101.1 million, or $1.25 per diluted common share and a 10.7% annualized return on average equity for the three months ended June 30, 2017

* Quarterly operating earnings per share $1.09

* Quarterly earnings per share $1.25

* Validus Holdings Ltd qtrly gross premiums written were $792.9 million compared to $764.0 million for three months ended June 30, 2016

* Validus Holdings Ltd qtrly total revenues $697.3 million versus $653.7 million

* Validus Holdings Ltd qtrly net premiums written $736.7 million versus $727.8 million

* Validus Holdings Ltd - book value per diluted common share at June 30, 2017 was $46.45, compared to $45.88 at March 31, 2017

* Validus Holdings Ltd qtrly net income available to Validus common shareholders of $101.1 million, compared to $95.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.