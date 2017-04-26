BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Validus Holdings Ltd-
* Validus reports net income available to Validus common shareholders of $94.6 million, or $1.17 per diluted common share and a 10.2% annualized return on average equity for the three months ended march 31, 2017
* Quarterly operating earnings per share $0.95
* Quarterly earnings per share $1.17
* Validus holdings ltd qtrly total revenues $635.9 million $651.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.19, revenue view $598.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.