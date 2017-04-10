BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 10 VALMET CORP
* VALMET RECEIVED A REPEAT ORDER FOR ADVANTAGE THRU-AIR TISSUE LINE FROM FIRST QUALITY TISSUE, USA
* ORDER WAS INCLUDED IN VALMET'S Q4 OF 2016 ORDERS RECEIVED.
* VALUE OF ORDER WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED.
* NEW PRODUCTION LINE IS PLANNED TO BE STARTED-UP IN Q2 OF 2018
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018