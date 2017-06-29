FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
June 29, 2017 / 8:05 AM

BRIEF-Valmet gets repeat order for containerboard machines from Nine Dragons in China

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - VALMET OYJ

* Valmet Receives a Repeat Order of Two More Containerboard Machines from Nine Dragons in China

* ‍Will Supply Two More Containerboard Production Lines With Related Automation Systems for Nine Dragons Industries Co., Ltd., China.​

* Value of an Order of This Type and Scale Is Typically Valued Around Eur 100-120 Million.

* ‍Orders Are Included in Valmet's q2 of 2017 Orders Received.​

* VALUE OF ORDER WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

