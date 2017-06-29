BRIEF-Valmet gets repeat order for containerboard machines from Nine Dragons in China

June 29 (Reuters) - VALMET OYJ

* Valmet Receives a Repeat Order of Two More Containerboard Machines from Nine Dragons in China

* ‍Will Supply Two More Containerboard Production Lines With Related Automation Systems for Nine Dragons Industries Co., Ltd., China.​

* Value of an Order of This Type and Scale Is Typically Valued Around Eur 100-120 Million.

* ‍Orders Are Included in Valmet's q2 of 2017 Orders Received.​

