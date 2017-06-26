BRIEF-Select Sands provides operations update
* Select Sands Corp- now anticipates Q2 2017 total frac/industrial sand sales volumes to be at least twice 22,427 tons sold and shipped during Q1
June 26 Valmont Industries Inc:
* Valmont appoints Stephen G. Kaniewski as chief executive officer effective 12/31/17
* Valmont Industries Inc - Kaniewski will succeed Mogens C. Bay, Valmont's chairman and CEO
* Valmont Industries Inc - mogens C. Bay will become executive chairman on December 31, 2017, for a transitional period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Select Sands Corp- now anticipates Q2 2017 total frac/industrial sand sales volumes to be at least twice 22,427 tons sold and shipped during Q1
* NV Gold announces increase in private placement to CDN$1,382,500 and grants stock options