BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Valmont Industries Inc:
* Valmont reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.72
* Q1 revenue $637.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $622.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Valmont Industries Inc - we reconfirm our sales, earnings and cash flow guidance for year
* Reaffirming annual guidance for earnings to be slightly above $7.00 per diluted share
* Valmont Industries- in quarter, rising steel, zinc costs pressured operating margins in engineered support structures, coatings segments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results