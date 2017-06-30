FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Valneva confirms its growth strategy and R&D outlook
June 30, 2017 / 7:37 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Valneva confirms its growth strategy and R&D outlook

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - VALNEVA SE:

* Reiterates That It Expects Revenues to Reach Eur 105 to Eur 115 Million in 2017 and Ebitda of Eur 5 to Eur 10 Million

* Will Pursue Its Strategy to Grow Revenues to Around Eur 250 Million by 2020

* Expects to Announce Phase I Results of Its Lyme Vaccine Candidate in h1 2018 and Accelerate Program's Progression With View to Starting Phase Ii in Early 2018

* EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE SOME IMPORTANT RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT MILESTONES IN COMING MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

