BRIEF-Valneva confirms its growth strategy and R&D outlook

June 30 (Reuters) - VALNEVA SE:

* Reiterates That It Expects Revenues to Reach Eur 105 to Eur 115 Million in 2017 and Ebitda of Eur 5 to Eur 10 Million

* Will Pursue Its Strategy to Grow Revenues to Around Eur 250 Million by 2020

* Expects to Announce Phase I Results of Its Lyme Vaccine Candidate in h1 2018 and Accelerate Program's Progression With View to Starting Phase Ii in Early 2018

* EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE SOME IMPORTANT RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT MILESTONES IN COMING MONTHS