BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
April 18 Valneva SE:
* Announces signing of a new EB66 commercial license with Bavarian Nordic
* Valneva's EB66 cell-line licensed to Bavarian Nordic for MVA-BN based product candidates
* Valneva to support process development
* The agreement grants Bavarian Nordic the rights to develop and commercialize multiple poxvirus-based vaccines on the EB66 cell-line Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.