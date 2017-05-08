UPDATE 2-Third time lucky for Tabcorp as regulator clears $4.7 bln Tatts buyout
* Tabcorp forecasts full-year profit below market expectations
May 8 VALSOIA SPA:
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 1.17 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.23 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 24.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 25.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
* EXPECTS STABILIZATION OF SALES IN Q2 Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* 1 189 904 SHARES ADMITTED AT UNIT PRICE OF EUR 5.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)