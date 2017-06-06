BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy's unit to invest in projects worth about 5 bln yuan
* Says unit signs agreement to invest in new energy, eco-environmental protection projects worth about 5.0 billion yuan ($731.84 million)
June 6 ValuAmerica:
* Expands footprint with California acquisition
* Co, a unit of Clayton Holdings which is a unit of Radian Group Inc, has acquired ValuEscrow Inc
* ValuEscrow will continue to operate with its current staff and under its own brand and license
* No other terms of transaction were announced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Wanda Film Holding Co Ltd * Says to resume trading on Friday