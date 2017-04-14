BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 14 Value HR Co Ltd
* Says it will establish a wholly owned subsidiary based in Tokyo on May 1
* New subsidiary will be engaged in appointment of physical examination
* New subsidiary will be capitalized at 10 million yen
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/bGWhjg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: