May 4 Value Management & Research AG:

* FY net commission income of 2.058 million euros ($2.25 million) (previous year: 2.042 million euros)

* FY consolidated net loss for the year of 986,000 euros (previous year: 474,000 euros)

* For 2017, expects doubling of the normalized EBITDA before amortization for acquired customer portfolio to 0.65 million - 0.75 million euros