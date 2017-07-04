FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a day
BRIEF-Value Partners Group expects HY consolidated profit attributable to increase
July 4, 2017 / 9:45 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Value Partners Group expects HY consolidated profit attributable to increase

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - Value Partners Group Ltd :

* Consolidated profit attributable is expected to increase significantly to about HK$200 million for six months ended 30 June 2017

* Expected increase is mainly due to net fair value gains & realized gains of group's investments in its own funds and other investments

* Operating profit before share option expenses and other gains or losses for six months ended 30 June 2017 expected to remain relatively stable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

