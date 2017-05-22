May 22 Value Partners Group Ltd

* Noted recent increase in price and trading volume of shares of company and news reports and market rumors regarding co

* As of May 22, discussion is still on-going and relevant shareholders have not entered into any definitive agreement with potential offeror

* Application has been made by company to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares on 23 may 2017

* Board has been informed by Dato' Seri Cheah Cheng Hye and Yeh V-Nee that relevant shareholders have been approached by third parties

* Relevant shareholders have been approached by third parties and are in discussions with a potential offeror

* Relevant shareholders and potential offeror have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding on 24 january 2017

* Relevant shareholders and potential offeror have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding on 24 january 2017

* Signed non-binding memorandum of understanding on 24 jan in respect of possible transaction involving an acquisition of interests in co by potential offeror