Feb 17 Bioverativ Inc

* Valueact Capital Management Lp reports 7.1 percent stake in Bioverativ Inc as of Feb 6 - SEC filing

* Valueact Capital Management Lp - Acquired Bioverativ Securities of based on belief that securities were undervalued

* Valueact Capital Management Lp - have had and anticipate having further discussions with Bioverativ Inc's ICERS and directors Source: (bit.ly/2lqD3bE)