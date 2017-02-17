Yao Ming's PE firm seeks $250 mln for overseas sports assets with China angle
* Yao Capital to raise $250 mln for its first U.S. dollar fund
Feb 17 Bioverativ Inc
* Valueact Capital Management Lp reports 7.1 percent stake in Bioverativ Inc as of Feb 6 - SEC filing
* Valueact Capital Management Lp - Acquired Bioverativ Securities of based on belief that securities were undervalued
* Valueact Capital Management Lp - have had and anticipate having further discussions with Bioverativ Inc's ICERS and directors Source: (bit.ly/2lqD3bE) Further company coverage:
* Yao Capital to raise $250 mln for its first U.S. dollar fund
* Says invests EUR 46 mln, about SEK 440 mln, in phase I of an office project in Lodz, Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)