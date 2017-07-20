FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Valuedesign to establish Malaysia-based JV with T-Gaia
July 20, 2017 / 2:25 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Valuedesign to establish Malaysia-based JV with T-Gaia

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Valuedesign Inc

* Says co and T-Gaia Corporation plan to inject capital of 41 million yen and 15 million yen respectively into co's Singapore-based unit VALUEDESIGN SINGAPORE PTE. LTD. on Aug. 1, which is engaged in supply of prepaid card related systems

* Says co and T-Gaia Corporation will hold a 75 percent stake and a 25 percent stake in this unit respectively

* Says co and T-Gaia Corporation plan to establish a Malaysia-based joint venture on Aug. 1, which will be engaged in supply of prepaid card related systems

* Says co and T-Gaia Corporation will inject capital of 45 million yen and 15 million yen into the joint venture respectively

* Says co and T-Gaia Corporation will hold a 75 percent stake and a 25 percent stake in the joint venture respectively

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/w6EPKv

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

