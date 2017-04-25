BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Valvoline Inc-
* Valvoline Inc reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results and announces $150 million share repurchase program
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.37
* Q2 earnings per share $0.35
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Valvoline Inc - full-year guidance remains unchanged, including adjusted eps of $1.36-$1.43
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.38, revenue view $2.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly sales $ 514 million versus $ 480 million
* Valvoline Inc - $150 million share repurchase program will be funded from available liquidity
* Q2 revenue view $501.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Valvoline Inc - term of new repurchase program extends through december 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.