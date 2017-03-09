March 9 Van Lanschot NV:

* FY underlying net result adds 35 pct to 81.3 million euros ($85.64 million) (2015: 60.1 million euros)

* FY net profit increases to 69.8 million euros (2015: 42.8 million euros)

* FY assets under management 57.5 billion euros versus 50.3 billion euros year ago

* Significantly higher dividend proposed: 1.20 euro per share (2015: 0.45 euro per share)

* Is closely watching development of efficiency ratio, which came in at 80.3 pct

* CET I ratio is comfortably ahead of its target range of 15-17 pct, at 19.0 pct