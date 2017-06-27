June 27 VANTAGE DEVELOPMENT SA:

* ITS UNIT, VD SP. Z O.O., SIGNS WITH ERBUD SA TWO DEALS FOR 55.1 MILLION ZLOTY NET FOR CONSTRUCTION WORKS

* ERBUD WILL PERFORM CONSTRUCTION WORKS OF BUILDING APARTMENT BLOCKS AS GENERAL CONTRACTOR FOR 55.1 MILLION ZLOTYS NET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)