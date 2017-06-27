Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Wednesday:
June 27 VANTAGE DEVELOPMENT SA:
* ITS UNIT, VD SP. Z O.O., SIGNS WITH ERBUD SA TWO DEALS FOR 55.1 MILLION ZLOTY NET FOR CONSTRUCTION WORKS
* ERBUD WILL PERFORM CONSTRUCTION WORKS OF BUILDING APARTMENT BLOCKS AS GENERAL CONTRACTOR FOR 55.1 MILLION ZLOTYS NET
* Société Générale sells holding in TBC Bank Group Plc ("TBC Plc")