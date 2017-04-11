BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 11 Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp :
* Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp says prices its initial public offering of 48 million units at a price of $10.00 per unit
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.