July 17 (Reuters) - Vantiv Inc

* Responds to an article "that claims vantiv deceives merchants by marking up interchange fees​"

* Says "‍Vantiv rejects conclusions and methodology asserted in article"​

* Says "Vantiv does not mark up interchange fees; the company properly discloses the calculation of its fees to merchants"