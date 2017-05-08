BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
May 8 Varde Partners Inc:
* Varde Partners Inc reports 19.9 percent active stake in Lillis Energy Inc, as of April 26, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2poCopl) Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.