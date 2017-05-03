BRIEF-Sun Pharma may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 vs FY 17 - exec
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17
May 3 Vardhman Acrylics Ltd
* March quarter net profit 46.6 million rupees versus profit 98.5 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total income from operations 947.2 million rupees versus 1.03 billion rupees year ago
* Recommended a dividend of 1.5 rupees per share Source text: (bit.ly/2qrihM8) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 40.6 million rupees versus profit 35.3 million rupees year ago