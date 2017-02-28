Feb 28 Vardia Insurance Group ASA:
* Q4 gross premiums written declined to 177.1 million
Norwegian crowns ($21 million)(246.1 million crowns), due to a
planned reduction in sales activities
* Q4 loss from operations was 41.4 million crowns (loss of
138.1 million crowns year ago), negatively impacted by
non-recurring items
* Expects continued stable demand for general insurance
products in short and medium term
* Insr will remain committed to complete ongoing
restructuring process in 2017
* Says restructuring process will generate significant
savings from 2017, as well as increased profitability
* Ongoing portfolio pruning and maturation of insurance
portfolio are expected to improve loss ratio throughout 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.3580 Norwegian crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)