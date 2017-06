May 31 VARENGOLD BANK AG:

* VARENGOLD BANK AG: RESULT OF THE SUBSCRIPTION OFFER OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE FROM AUTHORISED CAPITAL WITH INDIRECT SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS; PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* ‍39,513 NEW NO-PAR VALUE BEARER SHARES OF OFFERED WERE SUBSCRIBED WITHIN CAPITAL INCREASE WITH INDIRECT SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS OF VARENGOLD BANK AG​

* ‍THUS, CAPITAL INCREASE WAS NOT SUBSCRIBED COMPLETELY AFTER EXPIRY OF SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ON 29^TH MAY 2017​

* ‍AMOUNT OF SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS OF UNSUBSCRIBED SHARES WILL BE OFFERED TO FIXED REFERENCE PRICE (EUR 3.99) TO SELECTED INVESTORS FOR SUBSCRIPTION AND ACQUISITION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)