March 22 Varex Imaging Corp-

* Announced it has entered into a renewed three-year pricing agreement with Toshiba Medical Systems

* This renewed agreement will be effective April 1, 2017

* In addition to agreement,co has in place separate one-year pricing agreements to supply to toshiba medical other imaging components

* Under agreement co will continue to supply computed tomography tubes for integration into Toshiba Medical's ct imaging systems