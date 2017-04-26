BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 26 Varia Us Properties Ltd
* FY profit for period is $16.2 million, of which $8.9 million are attributable to Varia
* Proposed distribution to shareholders totals up to 1.35 Swiss francs per share and will be submitted to general assembly of May 23
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer