Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 Elekta AB (Publ)
* Varian Medical Systems and Elekta settle patent litigation
* Varian Medical Systems - reached confidential settlement agreement with Elekta for patent litigation involving technology used for radiation oncology
* Varian Medical Systems Inc - resolved dispute with no payments exchanged by plaintiffs and defendants and no future financial obligations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)