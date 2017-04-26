April 26 Varian Medical Systems Inc:

* Varian Medical Systems reports results for second quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Q2 revenue rose 6 percent to $655 million

* Sees q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.92 to $0.96

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.89 from continuing operations

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.74 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $650.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says company ended quarter with a $3.1 billion backlog, up 4 percent from same point in fiscal year 2016

* Varian Medical Systems - for full fiscal year, sees total company revenues from continuing operations growing in range of 2 to 4 percent

* Varian Medical Systems - for second through fourth quarters, expects earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in range of $2.98 to $3.06

* Varian Medical Systems Inc- for third fiscal quarter, we believe varian revenues from continuing operations will grow by about 3 percent

* Varian Medical Systems Inc- for third fiscal quarter, we believe varian revenues from continuing operations will grow by about 3 percent

* Varian Medical Systems Inc- for third fiscal quarter expect that non-gaap earnings per diluted share will be in range of $0.92 to $0.96 for varian