Feb 20 Varun Beverages Ltd:

* Dec quarter net loss 688.4 million rupees versus loss 537.8 million rupees year ago

* Dec quarter net sales 2.41 billion rupees versus 2.89 billion rupees year ago

* Approved issue of ncds up to 3 billion rupees on pvt placement basis

* Authorised directors to raise shareholding of Varun Beverages (Zambia) to up to 90 percent

* Says board approved to divest 41 percent equity stake of co in Varun Beverages Mozambique Limitada