US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 9 Varun Beverages Ltd
* Says divests 41 percent stake in Mozambique unit
* Co continues to hold a residual stake of 10 percent in the unit
* Divestment of stake in view of limited opportunity to scale-up operations Source text: bit.ly/2m2EZDZ Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)