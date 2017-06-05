A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.
June 5 Vascular Biogenics Ltd
* Vascular biogenics-new data showing treatment with vb-111 induced durable tumor regression,attenuation of tumor growth in patients with recurrent glioblastoma
* Vascular biogenics ltd - first cohort behaved like an avastin historical control with a median overall survival (mos) of 8 months
* Vascular biogenics ltd - second cohort received in median 4 doses of vb-111, about 8 months of treatment
* Vascular biogenics ltd - expects interim analysis of globe trial to occur in q3 2017, with top-line results from full dataset expected in early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kawasaki Kisen drops after board members approved as planned