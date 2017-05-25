BRIEF-Funcom and bearded dragon cooperating on new game title
* FUNCOM AND BEARDED DRAGON ARE COOPERATING ON NEW GAME TITLE
May 25 Vashion Group Ltd
* Proposes to undertake a share consolidation of every 10 ordinary shares into one consolidated share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FUNCOM AND BEARDED DRAGON ARE COOPERATING ON NEW GAME TITLE
* Seritage Growth Properties - pursuant to terms of master lease units co, units of Sears Holdings Corp, Sears Holdings exercised right to terminate master lease