Feb 15 Vastned Retail NV:

* FY gross rental income 89.5 million euros ($94.63 million) versus 93.2 million euros year ago

* FY total occupancy rate 97.3 percent versus 97.9 percent year ago

* FY direct result group share 46.1 million euros versus 49.2 million euros year ago

* Direct result 2016 at 2.42 euros per share exceeds previously announced range of 2.30 euros - 2.40 euros per share

* Estimated direct result for 2017 between 2.10 euros and 2.20 euros per share

* Will propose to declare a dividend for the 2016 financial year of 2.05 euros per share, or 85 pct of the direct result

* The timing, ratio and size of acquisitions and divestments in 2017 will have a large impact on the direct result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9458 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)