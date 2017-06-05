BRIEF-Vitasoy International says FY net profit was HK$618 mln
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 5 Vatti Corp Ltd
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 3 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 8
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 9 and the dividend will be paid on June 9
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/xEH31z
