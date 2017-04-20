BRIEF-Autodis plans to divest its Polish subsidiary
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation
April 20 Vatti Corp Ltd
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 50 percent to 70 percent, or to be 71.9 million yuan to 81.5 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 47.9 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is increased sales income and business growth of units
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/CjSPuE
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/CjSPuE
Proxy advisory firm Egan-Jones recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote Marcato's white proxy card "for" all four of Marcato's nominees