Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Vbi Vaccines Inc
* Vbi Vaccines reports positive outcome from phase III pre-ind discussions with the FDA for Hepatitis B vaccine, Sci-B-Vac(tm)
* VBI Vaccines - confirm initial ind for Sci-B-Va will not require any additional clinical studies to support pivotal, global phase III clinical program
* Says VBI plans to submit ind in second half of 2017, together with clinical trial applications for Europe and Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.